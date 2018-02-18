The list has proven incredibly popular on Twitter, where it has been widely praised for its diversity. Film fans were particularly excited to note that it included actress Daniela Vega, an openly transgender Chilean star.

Vega stars in A Fantastic Woman, which is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film on the night.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who was on hand to read out this year's nominations alongside Andy Serkis, will also return to present on the stage, much to fans' delight.

There's also been plenty of excitement about the fact that two Marvel heroes will be handing out awards on the evening.

Who wouldn't want to collect an award from King T'Challa of Wakanda himself?

Bravo, Oscars. Bravo.