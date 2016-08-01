Robbie didn't even need to hold her breath that long but she got competitive with her stunt double and so the pair continued to take lessons as they alternately outdid each other's times.

Eventually Robbie was told "no one needs to drown over this!" with the scene actually only needing her to hold her breath for around one minute.

In fact, the actress is a bit miffed because the final version is edited down, so doesn't show us just how long she was really underwater. But now we know, and Robbie, we applaud you.

Suicide Squad hits cinemas on 5th August