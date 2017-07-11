Man discovers Harry Potter book he is reading is actually adult fan fiction
Somehow it wasn't the sex scene between Harry and Hermione that gave it away...
A woman in the US has had to break the news to her friend, an incredibly late-comer to Harry Potter, that he had been reading a bizarre adult fan fiction version of Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix instead of the real deal.
In a series of tweets, Shelley Zhang shared the story about her pal Chris Chappel, who had come to her to confirm whether or not the murder of Harry's cousin Dudley had actually happened.
While we must take every iPhone screenshot tweet we read with a pinch of salt, we really do hope this one is true.
Could the lesser known Harry Potter & the Psychic Serpent be the next My Dad Wrote a Porno? The work of art is available in its entirety online.