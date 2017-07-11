A woman in the US has had to break the news to her friend, an incredibly late-comer to Harry Potter, that he had been reading a bizarre adult fan fiction version of Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix instead of the real deal.

In a series of tweets, Shelley Zhang shared the story about her pal Chris Chappel, who had come to her to confirm whether or not the murder of Harry's cousin Dudley had actually happened.