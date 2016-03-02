All you need is a bunch of wooden dowels (available at all good DIY stores), a Dremel power tool (other brands are available), protective goggles, a hot glue gun, various shades of brown paint, paintbrushes and varnish. Plus patience, dedication and a steady hand.

Follow the instructions correctly, and you should have yourself 24 wands that JK Rowling herself would be proud to wave.

