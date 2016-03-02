Make your own Harry Potter wand with this step-by-step guide
Your house will look like Olivander's stockroom in no time...
Published: Wednesday, 2 March 2016 at 8:35 am
Fed up of using pencils, wooden spoons and kindling as makeshift wands? You're in luck. If you want to get your hands on a genuine-looking Harry Potter-style wand (and you're feeling crafty) this Reddit user has the answer.
Advertisement
All you need is a bunch of wooden dowels (available at all good DIY stores), a Dremel power tool (other brands are available), protective goggles, a hot glue gun, various shades of brown paint, paintbrushes and varnish. Plus patience, dedication and a steady hand.
Follow the instructions correctly, and you should have yourself 24 wands that JK Rowling herself would be proud to wave.
Advertisement
And, failing that, you can always buy yourself an official HP wand here...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement