Magic Mike's Last Dance soundtrack: All the songs in the threequel
Hits by James Brown and Usher are among those heard in the new film.
The third entry in the Magic Mike franchise arrived in UK cinemas over the weekend – and just like the two previous films in the trilogy, some well-known hits were used to soundtrack Channing Tatum's impressive dance routines in the new movie.
James Brown, Usher, and The Dandy Warhols are some of the artists who can be heard in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which follows events after the titular male stripper jets to London for a new performing opportunity at the request of Salma Hayek's wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza.
Read on for the full list of songs featured in the soundtrack.
Magic Mike's Last Dance soundtrack
Anacaona performed by Cheo Feliciano
Alien Trance performed by Xyrex
Spoiler performed by Baloji
Steal Away performed by Robbie Dupree
Permission performed by Ro James
Kurz-Entspannungversion performed by Theo Werdin
Suavemente (House Remix) performed by Fred Perry
It's Over, If We Run Out Of Love performed by David Holmes (feat. Raven Violet)
Champagne Life performed by Ne-Yo
Be Faithful performed by Fatman Scoop Feat. Crooklyn Clan
Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine performed by James Brown
Juice performed by Young Franco & Pell
Boys Better performed by The Dandy Warhols
Open Up performed by Gallant
Pony performed by Ginuwine
Love in this Club performed by Usher
Don't Be Afraid performed by Diplo & Damian Lazarus (feat. Jungle)
All About You performed by Stevie Brock
