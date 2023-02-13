James Brown, Usher, and The Dandy Warhols are some of the artists who can be heard in Magic Mike's Last Dance , which follows events after the titular male stripper jets to London for a new performing opportunity at the request of Salma Hayek's wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza.

The third entry in the Magic Mike franchise arrived in UK cinemas over the weekend – and just like the two previous films in the trilogy, some well-known hits were used to soundtrack Channing Tatum's impressive dance routines in the new movie.

Read on for the full list of songs featured in the soundtrack.

Magic Mike's Last Dance soundtrack

Anacaona performed by Cheo Feliciano

Alien Trance performed by Xyrex

Spoiler performed by Baloji

Steal Away performed by Robbie Dupree

Permission performed by Ro James

Kurz-Entspannungversion performed by Theo Werdin

Suavemente (House Remix) performed by Fred Perry

It's Over, If We Run Out Of Love performed by David Holmes (feat. Raven Violet)

Champagne Life performed by Ne-Yo

Be Faithful performed by Fatman Scoop Feat. Crooklyn Clan

Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine performed by James Brown

Juice performed by Young Franco & Pell

Boys Better performed by The Dandy Warhols

Open Up performed by Gallant

Pony performed by Ginuwine

Love in this Club performed by Usher

Don't Be Afraid performed by Diplo & Damian Lazarus (feat. Jungle)

All About You performed by Stevie Brock

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is out now in cinemas. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Movies hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.