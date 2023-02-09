The 2012 original was born from Tatum’s experiences as a teenage stripper in Florida and was a huge success, but it was the follow-up which saw the group head out on a road trip to Florida that became a phenomenon and went on to inspire a hit stage show on the West End, titled Magic Mike Live .

Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike is back for a threequel from director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Reid Carolin, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Now, the threequel finds Mike leaving a bartending job in Florida to lead a group of dancers in London, and has been described by Tatum as "a reverse-role Pretty Woman".

In an interview with Total Film, Soderbergh suggested Magic Mike’s story will end with the third film.

"Right now, this film feels like an end to the Magic Mike series," he said.

"I think Channing would probably agree. I don’t know where Mike would go from here. That being said, the avenues that I think have been opened up conceptually and philosophically still leave room to make a movie that exists in the Magic Mike universe.

"Like, how about a woman who lives in the suburbs, who’s inspired by the movies to try and open up her own club – a dance club, a cabaret – in suburban Atlanta? What would that be like? I think there are satellite parallel universes to open up there."

So, where can you watch Magic Mike's Last Dance as well as the previous two instalments? Read on to find out.

Where to watch Magic Mike 3

Magic Mike's Last Dance. WB

The movie was initially intended to release straight onto HBO Max, but in September 2022 it was revealed the film would instead receive a theatrical release, landing in cinemas in the UK and US on 10th February 2023.

It’s not yet been confirmed whether the movie will eventually land on HBO Max, but given that both Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL are available on HBO Max, it's likely the third part will be released on the platform, too.

Where can I watch Magic Mike 3 in the UK?

Unfortunately, HBO Max is not currently available for viewers in the UK.

However, many HBO titles air in the UK on Sky and streaming service NOW on the same day they release on HBO Max, including the likes of Friends: The Reunion Special, and the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That….

Where can I watch Magic Mike XXL in the UK?

Warner Bros / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you want to watch the original movie and the follow-up in the UK, fortunately both films are available on Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost to members, and available to rent or buy for non-members.

Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL are also available to rent and buy on other digital platforms in the UK including Apple TV and the iTunes Store.

Is Magic Mike on Netflix?

The 2012 original is available on Netflix, but can't be watched on a Basic plan with adverts due to licensing restrictions.

Magic Mike 3 is set to land in cinemas on 10th February 2023.

Advertisement

In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guideor check out our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.