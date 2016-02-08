Maggie Smith, Idris Elba and Maisie Williams triumph at Evening Standard Film Awards
The stars won best actor and actress at the British awards ceremony in London, while Doctor Who star Maisie Williams was honoured with the rising star award
Maggie Smith won best actress at the Evening Standard British Film Awards 2016 for her role as Miss Shepherd in The Lady In The Van, while Idris Elba was crowned best actor for his starring role in Beasts Of No Nation.
Smith was up against Emily Blunt, Charlotte Rampling and Saoirse Ronan for the award, and Elba beat Michael Fassbender and Tom Courtenay.
Emma Thompson was also triumphant, winning the award for comedy for her role as 77-year-old Cemolina in The Legend of Barney Thomson.
Game of Thrones and Doctor Who star Maisie Williams won the rising star award for her role as Lydia in The Falling, while Asif Kapadia's Amy, the film about Amy Winehouse's life and death, won best documentary.
Brooklyn, Nick Hornby’s adaptation of Colm Tóibín’s novel, beat The Lobster, 45 Years and High Rise to best film, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the reader's favourite, winning the blockbuster category.
Evening Standard Film Awards – the winners in full
Best Film: Brooklyn
Best Actor: Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation
Best Actress: Dame Maggie Smith - The Lady in the Van
Best Documentary: Amy
Blockbuster of the Year: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Editor's Award: 45 Years
Best Screenplay: Emma Donaghue - Room
Rising Star: Maisie Williams - The Falling
Comedy Award: Emma Thompson - The Legend of Barney Thomson
Technical Achievement: Mark Digby - production designer, Ex-Machina
Outstanding Contribution: Alan Bennett