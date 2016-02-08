Emma Thompson was also triumphant, winning the award for comedy for her role as 77-year-old Cemolina in The Legend of Barney Thomson.

Game of Thrones and Doctor Who star Maisie Williams won the rising star award for her role as Lydia in The Falling, while Asif Kapadia's Amy, the film about Amy Winehouse's life and death, won best documentary.

Brooklyn, Nick Hornby’s adaptation of Colm Tóibín’s novel, beat The Lobster, 45 Years and High Rise to best film, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens was the reader's favourite, winning the blockbuster category.

Evening Standard Film Awards – the winners in full

Best Film: Brooklyn

Best Actor: Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation

Best Actress: Dame Maggie Smith - The Lady in the Van

Best Documentary: Amy

Blockbuster of the Year: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Editor's Award: 45 Years

Best Screenplay: Emma Donaghue - Room

Rising Star: Maisie Williams - The Falling

Comedy Award: Emma Thompson - The Legend of Barney Thomson

Technical Achievement: Mark Digby - production designer, Ex-Machina

Outstanding Contribution: Alan Bennett