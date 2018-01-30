He described the original movie as being "more fun" to make than the sequel which came two years later.

"We didn't know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago," said Culkin, who added: "Also it had 100 [percent] less Trump."

He also elaborated on the now-US President's appearance in the second movie. "I mean, the guy made like a half a second cameo," he added. "I wouldn't be surprised if that's how long he was literally on set for."

Piers Morgan recently interviewed Donald Trump for ITV and a poll of RadioTimes.com readers resulted in 88% saying that the exchange was a “love-in” between Morgan and his “great friend”.