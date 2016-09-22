Nyong’o said: “I don’t know where this rumour came from, I have no idea. It hurt my feelings," she said.

“Because I shot my scenes, so yeah, Star Wars 8, it’s coming out. You know, you never really know when you shoot your scenes in a movie which ones are going to make it and all that, so it’s always: ‘Fingers crossed!’ But as far as I know, I’m in it.”

The actress, who won an Oscar for her performance in 12 Years A Slave, also appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Star Wars: Episode VIII is expected to be released in cinemas in December 2017