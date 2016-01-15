Lynch said that while she didn't share many interactions with Rickman on set, their first meeting out of character years later was truly special.

"He gave me the loveliest acting advice I've ever gotten," Lynch wrote. "'People think that they're watching this' he said waving his hand in front of his face, 'but really they're watching this' and he pounded his fist on his heart centre.

"After that meeting I thought about him a lot and what a truly lovely, kind, generous person he was.

I don't have many stories to share about Alan Rickman because, truthfully, I was terrified of him as Snape and... Posted by Evanna Lynch on Thursday, 14 January 2016

"Please honour his memory and what he gave us by talking about and sharing stories and continuing to celebrate his legacy so then he will be here, as we like to say, 'Always'."