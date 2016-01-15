Luna Lovegood star Evanna Lynch posts heartwarming Facebook tribute to Alan Rickman
"He was probably the only cast member who met my fangirl expectations because everybody else broke character to be nice to me and make me feel welcome to the Potter family, and also to be themselves, while he remained impassively, Snape"
If the tributes pouring in for actor Alan Rickman show one thing it's that he made quite the impression on his Harry Potter co-stars, and Evanna Lynch is no different.
The actress, who played Luna Lovegood in the last four Harry Potter films, took to her official Facebook page to celebrate the man who she says was the "only cast member who met my fangirl expectations because everybody else broke character to be nice to me and make me feel welcome to the Potter family, and also to be themselves, while he remained impassively, Snape."
Lynch said that while she didn't share many interactions with Rickman on set, their first meeting out of character years later was truly special.
"He gave me the loveliest acting advice I've ever gotten," Lynch wrote. "'People think that they're watching this' he said waving his hand in front of his face, 'but really they're watching this' and he pounded his fist on his heart centre.
"After that meeting I thought about him a lot and what a truly lovely, kind, generous person he was.
"Please honour his memory and what he gave us by talking about and sharing stories and continuing to celebrate his legacy so then he will be here, as we like to say, 'Always'."