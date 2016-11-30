Rogue One is a prequel of sorts, slotting in between Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and the first ever Star Wars movie, A New Hope. As a stand-alone movie in the Star Wars anthology, it tells the story of the mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

Director Gareth Edwards suggested that the story wraps up for Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and the rest of her Rogue One comrades because the movie actually already has a sequel... called Star Wars.

Any sequel "will be directed by George Lucas", he joked - and unless that's a terrifying warning that Lucas is getting involved in another Star Wars film, Edwards is talking about the original 1977 Star Wars where Luke Skywalker and co make good use of the stolen Death Star plans.

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story will be released in the UK on 15th December