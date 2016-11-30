Lucasfilm rules out a Rogue One Star Wars sequel
Rogue One will NOT be followed by Rogue Two, Three or Four
Since Disney bought Lucasfilm they have been popping out plans for Star Wars movies left, right and centre. The Force Awakens, more sequels, a young Han Solo movie, Rogue One... but one thing is for sure: there will never be a Rogue Two.
Speaking to Empire magazine, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has totally ruled out a sequel to "anthology" film Rogue One: a Star Wars Story, no matter how well it performs at the box office when it is released this December.
Rogue One is a prequel of sorts, slotting in between Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and the first ever Star Wars movie, A New Hope. As a stand-alone movie in the Star Wars anthology, it tells the story of the mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.
Director Gareth Edwards suggested that the story wraps up for Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and the rest of her Rogue One comrades because the movie actually already has a sequel... called Star Wars.
Any sequel "will be directed by George Lucas", he joked - and unless that's a terrifying warning that Lucas is getting involved in another Star Wars film, Edwards is talking about the original 1977 Star Wars where Luke Skywalker and co make good use of the stolen Death Star plans.
Rogue One: a Star Wars Story will be released in the UK on 15th December