"At first glance it seems paradoxical that someone should deliberately watch badly made, embarrassing and sometimes even disturbing films, and take pleasure in them,” writes Keyvan Sarkhosh, postdoctoral fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics.

"To such viewers, trash films appear as an interesting and welcome deviation from the mainstream fare. We are dealing here with an audience with above-average education, which one could describe as 'cultural omnivores'. Such viewers are interested in a broad spectrum of art and media across the traditional boundaries of high and popular culture."

So what actually constitutes a so-bad it’s-ruddy-clever trash flick then? The study says the cheaper the film is, the worse it'll probably be and the more popular it is with those saddling a tad extra intellectual horsepower.

Interesting news that answers that age old question; yes, Einstein would have been a massive fan of Mega Shark v Giant Octopus.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGyOnMkQpPU