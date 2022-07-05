New details of lost Doctor Who movie revealed

Peter Cushing played an alternate version of the sci-fi icon in two cinematic films released in the 1960s, titled Dr Who and the Daleks and Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD respectively.

Fresh details have come to light regarding a third Doctor Who movie almost produced decades ago – and it's definitely not what you're expecting.

The projects were unconnected to the BBC series which inspired them and never reached the same heights of success, but nevertheless, producer Milton Subotsky had a third entry in mind which he worked on for many years.

His sons, Sergei and Dmitri, unveiled the long-thought lost plans for that instalment at a BFI screening this week, which would have been titled 'Dr Who's Greatest Adventure' – although the character's arch-enemies are nowhere to be seen.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Instead, this feature would have followed two versions of Dr Who (as he was known in these films) fighting an army of giant, flesh-eating crabs who suddenly emerge from the ocean.

If that doesn't sound like an idea ripped from the franchise rulebook, that's because it isn't.

Rather, the story is based on a pulp horror story from writer Guy N Smith called Night of the Crabs, which the elder Subotsky had been eager to adapt for the screen, but had struggled to do so for logistical reasons.

Merging the project with a third Doctor Who movie was essentially a last-ditch effort to get it made, but alas, Dr Who's Greatest Adventure never came to fruition.

Subotsky had some bold casting ideas for the project, however, planning to swap out Cushing for either Jon Pertwee or Tom Baker, while pairing them with a younger, less established actor of his choosing.

Alas, the wacky pitch is destined to never make it to the screen, although both preceding films from Subotsky have now been restored in 4K Ultra HD.

Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD is available on 4K Ultra HD from Monday 18th July 2022. Check out more of our Film and Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.