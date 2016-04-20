The title, and the sense Holland gives of the story, both fit nicely with the Spidey we meet in Captain America: Civil War, where he's seems the youngest and least experienced we've seen him and has apparently only recently being gifted with his powers.

And there's another hint that the title of the film was very much in the minds of Marvel when they were making Civil War, with a neat little reference to it, repeated several times in scenes involving Cap's former sidekick, Bucky Barnes – AKA Sergeant James Buchanan Barnes, AKA The Winter Soldier.

As you'll recall, Bucky has been been brainwashed and turned into a deadly sleeper agent for HYDRA – and is 'switched on' by the reciting of a sequence of seemingly unconnected Russian words and phrases. In Captain America: Civil War, subtitles translate the words and among "longing", "freight car" and the repeated number "one" is the word "homecoming".

It's a fitting word to express the idea that Bucky is being turned back into the assassin HYDRA created but also a neat little nod to Spider-Man's appearance later in the film and the fact that he is about to be welcomed back into the Marvel universe with his own dedicated move, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Captain America: Civil War is in UK cinemas from 29th April