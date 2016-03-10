Tussauds has been working in conjunction with Pinewood Studios' Propshop, who helped create the skittish but loyal robot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It will arrive at the attraction before Easter and comes complete with light and sound effects.

In addition, a figure of Rey will join the eleven existing scenes this summer. We're told the attraction is currently working to get actress Daisy Ridley on board to come and have her own sittings. Otherwise the sculptors will work from a huge amount of source material to get an exact likeness.

“Like the rest of the world we have been blown away by the new Star Wars movie and are very excited to be welcoming figures of BB-8 and Rey to the Star Wars experience at Madame Tussauds London this year," General Manager Edward Fuller said. "The experience is an evolving one and we will add new scenes and characters as the story continues to unfold. Guests have confirmed that BB-8 and Rey are top choices they want to meet.”