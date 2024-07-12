The title refers to the name of the serial killer played by Nicolas Cage in one of his most unhinged performances yet, an instant classic horror character who will likely haunt many viewers' nightmares.

But is he based on a real life killer? And does the film have any basis in a true story? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Longlegs based on a true story?

Nicolas Cage as Longlegs in Longlegs.

No – Longlegs is an entirely fictional story.

Of course, given the supernatural elements to the plot, it won't come as too much of a surprise that some aspects of the film are not based in real life.

But none of the more grounded aspects of the film are based on a true story either, and nor did writer/directed Osgood Perkins take any inspiration from any real-life serial killers when creating the titular antagonist. Indeed, during a recent appearance on the Inside Total Film podcast, Perkins revealed that he has something of an aversion to true crime.

"I can't look at real things. I don't like them. They don't sit well with me. I don't want to know," he explained. "All this stuff couldn't be more fictionalised and totally made up."

He added: "That's part of the fun of it [for] me. It's like, 'Oh, that's how FBI people probably talk. Oh, that's how they would probably come into a room. I don't know, maybe it's something like this'. It's part of what keeps it light for me, honestly. I'm not interested in what these sickos do. To me, this is a different kind of poem, you know, and it's totally just make believe."

So there you have it – the film is not even slightly based on a true story. And that knowledge will certainly make getting to sleep a little easier after seeing the film...

Longlegs is released in UK cinemas on Friday 12th July 2024.

