In what might be the best use of Dubsmash ever, Lohan recreated a scene from her 1998 movie.

It's a quote from quite early on in the movie, when the troublesome pair are still at summer camp getting up to all sorts of mischief.

Lohan aced the lip-syncing – and, you know, there's plenty more were that came from. (We've checked.) Now all we need is for Lindsay to get back on Dubsmash and start working her way through them...