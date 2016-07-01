Lindsay Lohan accepts invitation to switch on Kettering's Christmas lights
She said yes!
There's undoubtedly a negative side to Twitter, but it does so much good too. For example...
Without Twitter, Lindsay Lohan wouldn't have randomly live-blogged the EU Referendum. Without Twitter, she wouldn't have publicly questioned where Kettering was.
"♯REMAIN Sorry but KETTERING where are you&why is this woman @BBCNews speaking on people rather than TELLING us what happens if UK LEAVES?"
Without Twitter, she wouldn't have seen this clip from Parliament of the MP for Kettering listing the great things about the town and asking her to come and turn on the Christmas lights.
It's getting weird. pic.twitter.com/puzq26BFoZ
— David Paxton (@DavidDPaxton) June 30, 2016
And without Twitter, she wouldn't have said yes!
@MPChrisGrayling and #philiphollobone Direct message me about your offer. Would be happy to light the Christmas tree in #Kettering ??
— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 30, 2016
Yep, we feel like we just witnessed a magical marriage proposal...