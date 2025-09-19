The entrepreneur is still under a non-disclosure agreement with Tinder after she sued the company over claims of sexual harassment, and later reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum without admission of wrongdoing.

In conversation with RadioTimes.com, James shared: "One of the things that really compelled me to want to be a part of this project and take on this role was this exploration of women being silenced and how to take away someone's right to speak their truth or tell their story is a very vicious act."

She added: "I think it's a relevant and important conversation that we all need to be having."

In the UK, the government has been working on the Employment Rights Bill, which would prevent employers from using NDAs to silence workplace harassment and abuse.

In the film, James portrays the immense emotional distress – including panic attacks and anxiety – that came with being legally gagged from telling her side of the story, when the accusations were leaked to the press.

"I think if this film can in any way, big or small, be a part or contribute to that topic, then I think everyone involved creatively would be really proud of that," James added.

The actress admitted that while she didn’t know much about Wolfe Herd’s career before joining as a producer and star, she was intrigued to explore how a woman navigated a toxic male-dominated environment and still managed to come out on top.

"I think her story is such an inspiring one and how she achieved so much in her professional career was extraordinary," James began. "But also the challenges she faced on a human level as a woman, and the way she overcame the struggles in her life. I really felt very empowered by and wanted to explore this story and bring it to screen."

Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle. © 2025 20th Century Studios

This isn’t the first real person that James has played either, after she starred as Pamela Anderson in the Disney+ series, Pam & Tommy. However, the actress approaches each role with the same process and the hope to bring as "much humanity" to each scene as possible.

"I feel a huge sense of responsibility when you're playing someone real because you really want to honour or do justice to their story," she explained. "I just approach it in a way where I try and bring as much authenticity and integrity and work really hard.

"But I feel that pressure, whether I play a fictional or a real-life person, to be honest, to want to just bring as much humanity as I can to what I'm doing."

Swiped is streaming now on Disney+ – sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month or £89.90 for a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.