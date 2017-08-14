The photo shows Donna and her girl group – The Dynamos – clad in golden boots. Alexa Davies (The Five) will appear as Rosie, one of Donna's band members originally played by Julie Walters.

Mamma Mia is not James’ first musical venture: her last movie appearance saw her singing along with Ansel Elgort in Edgar Wright’s music-driven heist movie Baby Driver. And, of course, she exercised those vocal chords in 2015’s Cinderella, too.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is due for release in UK cinemas on 27 July 2018