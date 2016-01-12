If you thought Liam Neeson’s classic Taken speech (where he threatens to hunt down his daughter's kidnappers) was scary, just wait ‘til you check out this new version from actor Ahmed Best – because he’s done it in the style of his famously hated Star Wars role Jar Jar Binks, and it’s surprisingly intimidating.

Advertisement

Sure, if Jar Jar actually tried to embark on a guns-blazing rescue of a family member he’d probably trip and shoot his own head off or accidentally free the wrong person, but we definitely admire the conviction.