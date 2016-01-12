Liam Neeson’s Taken speech in the actual voice of Jar Jar Binks is even more terrifying
Mesa gonna find you, okeyday?
Published: Tuesday, 12 January 2016 at 1:16 pm
If you thought Liam Neeson’s classic Taken speech (where he threatens to hunt down his daughter's kidnappers) was scary, just wait ‘til you check out this new version from actor Ahmed Best – because he’s done it in the style of his famously hated Star Wars role Jar Jar Binks, and it’s surprisingly intimidating.
Sure, if Jar Jar actually tried to embark on a guns-blazing rescue of a family member he’d probably trip and shoot his own head off or accidentally free the wrong person, but we definitely admire the conviction.
Maybe we should all stop with the Jar Jar Binks jokes for now, just in case…
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is in cinemas now
