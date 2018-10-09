The horse reportedly "whinnied" and "pawed the ground" when he caught sight of his co-star from a previous film.

"I play a travelling impresario. We filmed in New Mexico. The odd thing is the horse who pulls my wagon knew me," the actor said at New York Film Festival, according to Page Six.

"You won’t believe it. I’m saying this horse knew me. He actually remembered me from another Western we made a while back."

So how on Earth did the horse recognise Neeson all these years later? The actor reckons it's all down to their excellent working relationship – and snacks.

"I love animals," he explained. "When we worked together before I took special care of him. I fed him treats. Gave him apples."

Neeson hasn't identified the movie set where he first met the horse, and sadly imdb doesn't keep records of equine actors. But he may be talking about 2014's A Million Ways to Die in the West, where he played infamous outlaw Clinch Leatherwood.