Burning Wheel Productions is searching for a man aged 18 to 23 to play the role, and they've released an ad asking those interested to send a video of themselves mimicking Liam's speech from an Oasis TV special from 1994.

"Do you have the swagger? Do you have the look? Do you have the voice? We are looking for more than just a haircut."

If you think you've got what it takes to fill the parka, see the details below. You have until 6pm on Friday 31st May.

Advertisement

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has written the script for the film, entitled Creation Stories, which will chart the label's rise, and is based on founder Alan McGee's autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label.