Mel Gibson to direct and star in Lethal Weapon 5

Mel Gibson has confirmed that he will direct Lethal Weapon 5.

The film is scheduled to begin production in 2022 and comes following the death of original franchise director Richard Donner earlier this year.

According to The Sun, Gibson confirmed his involvement in helming the sequel – which comes 23 years after the release of Lethal Weapon 4 in 1998 – at an Experience With… event held at InterContinental London – The O2 on Saturday (13th November).

Gibson said: “The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy.

“He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’ And I said, ‘Shut up.’

“But he did indeed pass away. But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn’t say anything.

“He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one.”

The 65-year-old actor will also reportedly reprise his role of Martin Riggs in the film, opposite returning franchise co-star Danny Glover in the role of investigative partner Roger Murtaugh.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Warner Bros Pictures for comment.

Prior to his death earlier this year at the age of 91, Donner discussed a fifth Lethal Weapon film with The Telegraph and said: “This is the final one. It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually.”

Gibson previously won an Academy Award for directing the historical epic Braveheart (1995), which he also starred in as William Wallace.

The actor later directed the controversial biblical epic The Passion of the Christ (2004) and gruelling historical film Apocalypto (2006).

After a period away from the spotlight due to controversies in his personal life, Gibson made his directorial comeback with the 2016 war film Hacksaw Ridge, which starred Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield.

Other actors who previously appeared in the Lethal Weapon franchise and could return for the fifth outing include Joe Pesci as Leo Getz, Rene Russo as Lorna Cole Riggs, and Chris Rock as Detective Lee Butters.

Cast members who portrayed Murtagh’s family could also make comebacks, including Darlene Love, Traci Wolfe, and Ebonie Smith.

Lethal Weapon 5 is expected to begin production in 2022.