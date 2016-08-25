The Tumblr page has now been taken down.

Only last month Jones temporarily quit Twitter after receiving a torrent of racial abuse on the network, the most vitriolic including being compared to the dead Cincinnati Zoo gorilla, Harambe. A picture of the gorilla was also reportedly published on her website following the hack.

As before, there has been a huge outpouring of support for the actress from friends and fellow actors on Twitter.

After last month’s attacks on Twitter, Jones called for more control on the platform to prohibit hate speech.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced a new "quality filter" which is designed to allow users to deal with trolls.