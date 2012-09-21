Hooper, who won a best director Oscar for 2010’s The King’s Speech, explains: “I thought there was an amazing opportunity to do something genuinely groundbreaking. Singing live has such a profound effect on the power and realism of this story.”

Leading man Russell Crowe adds: “There’s an emotion level to singing live that just can’t be recreated in the studio.”

In addition to interviews with all the cast members, viewers are also treated to a spot of Hugh Jackman’s Tony Award-winning singing, as well as the explanation behind Anne Hathaway’s fragile and raw rendition of I Dreamed a Dream: “There seemed something selfish about trying to go for the ‘pretty’ version.”

More like this

Advertisement

Les Misérables' star-studded cast includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen. The film is set for UK release on 11 January 2013.