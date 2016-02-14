Leonardo DiCaprio plants a smacker on Maggie Smith at the 2016 Bafta Film Awards
But Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander didn’t fancy showing off for the kiss cam
Ah Valentine’s Day. A day of love and companionship, where nothing matters except your significant other, all other responsibilities thrown aside.
Well, unless you’re a movie star skipping the candlelit dinners for tonight’s Bafta Film Awards, of course – but just in case they were missing the romance, host Stephen Fry was on hand to make their Valentine’s special with a “Kiss Cam” aimed at some of the biggest stars in the audience.
So we got to see Leonardo DiCaprio plant one on Maggie Smith, Cuba Gooding Jr tenderly smooching the top of Stanley Tucci’s head, Eddie Izzard snogging Rebel WIlson and Bryan Cranston and Julianne Moore…well, they just got a bit carried away. Probably too X-rated for us to put it online...
Still, not everyone was happy to join in. Real-life couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander decided to keep it professional when the camera turned on them.
They’re probably just saving the love for a Valentine’s date later.