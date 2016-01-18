Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and Spotlight win at Critics' Choice Awards
Mr Robot dominated last night's TV categories while nine-year-old Room star Jacob Tremblay melted hearts with his acceptance speech
Another evening, another awards ceremony as Hollywood gathered once again for last night’s 21st Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica to watch more film and TV gongs be dished out.
The prizes for best picture and best ensemble went to Spotlight (starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams) while Oscar-nominated George Miller's week got even better as he picked up best director for Mad Max: Fury Road.
Leonardo DiCaprio continued his winning streak by landing best actor for his role in Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu’s The Revenant and best actress was handed to Brie Larson (Room), although neither star was in attendance.
On a lighter note, best comedy movie was given to The Big Short with Christian Bale named best comedy actor.
Although a number of winners weren't present (George Miller was also MIA), Room star Jacob Tremblay’s speech for best young actor melted many hearts in the room – and on the internet:
As for TV, Mr Robot took home best drama series, best actor for Rami Malek AND best supporting actor (Christian Slater) while My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom landed best actress. Best actor in a comedy series was awarded to Jeffrey Tambor for his outstanding role in Transparent.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens may have been belatedly added to the best picture category but the film walked away empty handed – although BB-8 did help John Knoll accept his Critic’s Genius Award. Meanwhile, Amy Schumer had the crowd in stitches by thanking everyone she could think of, including the managers she'd fired, after she was given the critics MVP Award as well as best supporting actress for Trainwreck.