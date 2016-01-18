Leonardo DiCaprio continued his winning streak by landing best actor for his role in Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu’s The Revenant and best actress was handed to Brie Larson (Room), although neither star was in attendance.

On a lighter note, best comedy movie was given to The Big Short with Christian Bale named best comedy actor.

Although a number of winners weren't present (George Miller was also MIA), Room star Jacob Tremblay’s speech for best young actor melted many hearts in the room – and on the internet:

As for TV, Mr Robot took home best drama series, best actor for Rami Malek AND best supporting actor (Christian Slater) while My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom landed best actress. Best actor in a comedy series was awarded to Jeffrey Tambor for his outstanding role in Transparent.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens may have been belatedly added to the best picture category but the film walked away empty handed – although BB-8 did help John Knoll accept his Critic’s Genius Award. Meanwhile, Amy Schumer had the crowd in stitches by thanking everyone she could think of, including the managers she'd fired, after she was given the critics MVP Award as well as best supporting actress for Trainwreck.