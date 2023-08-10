The Last Voyage of the Demeter UK release date – has it been delayed?

And there's also another new film coming to our screens in the (hopefully) not-too-distant future: The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The movie focuses on one chapter – The Captain's Log – from Stoker's novel, which recounts the titular voyage from Carpathia to London on which Dracula causes all sorts of havoc.

The film was initially scheduled for a UK release in August 2023, so cinemagoers might be wondering how long they have to wait to see the film. Read on for everything you need to know.

The short answer is that yes, The Last Voyage of the Demeter has been delayed – and unfortunately, it's currently unclear when it will arrive in UK cinemas.

The film is scheduled to arrive across the Atlantic on Friday 11th August 2023, and it had originally been planned that it would also debut on these shores at a similar date.

However, a spanner was put in the works when eOne – who were distributing the film in the UK, as opposed to Universal in the US – was acquired by Lionsgate, which seems to have put the release plans on hold.

Cineworld has confirmed in several tweets to disappointed fans that the film "has been delayed indefinitely" and there is currently no new date listed on the Film Distributors' Association website – so it appears it's going to have to be a waiting game for now.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter plot

The film faithfully recounts a key chapter of Bram Stoker's famous text, depicting the doomed journey of the titular ship from the perspective of its captain and crew – who are terrorised by the horrifying Dracula.

The official synopsis reads: "Strange and horrifying events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage from Transylvania to London, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship: a legendary vampire known as Dracula.

"When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is a charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew."

The Last Voyage of the Demeter cast

Key cast members in the cast include The Walking Dead's Corey Hawkins as a doctor named Clemens, The Fall's Aisling Franciosi as an unwitting stowaway called Anna, Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham as Captain Elliot and Oppenheimer's David Dastmalchian as his first mate Wojchek.

Meanwhile, the role of Dracula himself is played by Spanish star Javier Botet – who is well known for playing creature roles in horror films, and whose previous credits include REC, Slender Man, Crimson Peak, The Conjuring 2, It and Insidious: The Last Key.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter trailer

While we wait for more news on the UK release, you can always enjoy the trailer below:

