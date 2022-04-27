Last Seen Alive: release date, cast and trailer for Gerard Butler thriller
Everything you need to know about the new movie – which follows a man's desperate attempt to find his missing wife.
Gerard Butler is back on the big screen for new action thriller Last Seen Alive – which sees the Scottish actor take on the role of Will Spann, a man who embarks on a road trip in a bid to save his crumbling marriage.
Of course, this being a Gerard Butler flick, things don't quite go according to plan: his wife Lisa (Thor's Jaimie Alexander) soon goes missing during a stop for petrol, and Will is forced to conduct a desperate search for her all while becoming the main suspect in the investigation of her disappearance.
If that brief synopsis has hooked you in, then read on for everything else you need to know about Last Seen Alive, including release date info and a look at the trailer.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Last Seen Alive release date
Last Seen Alive – which was originally titled Chase – is currently slated to be released on Friday 3rd June 2022.
Last Seen Alive cast
Gerard Butler leads the cast for the film as Will Slate, while Jaime Alexander (Thor: The Dark World) plays his wife Lisa, whose disappearance causes major issues for Will.
The cast also includes Dani Deetté (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Russell Hornsby (Lost in Space), Robert Walker Branchaud (Hawkeye), David Kallaway (All the Queen's Men), Chip Lane (The Underground Railroad) and Jordan Salloum (Watchmen).
Last Seen Alive plot
The official synopsis for the film reads: "Last Seen Alive centres on Will Spann, who is driving his soon-to-be ex-wife Lisa to her parent's home when she mysteriously disappears without a trace during a stop at a gas station.
"A frantic Will engages the local police and Lisa's parents in a desperate attempt to find her, but as time passes and suspicion falls on him, he must take matters into his own hands, delving into the town's criminal underbelly while running from the authorities in a race against time to find Lisa."
Last Seen Alive trailer
You can check out the trailer for the film below – which includes some frank discussions with police officers and a couple of violent clashes:
Visit our Movies hub for more news and features and find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1