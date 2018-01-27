The novelisation of the latest Star Wars trilogy film The Last Jedi contains a number of scenes that didn't make it into the movie, including one potentially very emotional addition – Han Solo's funeral.

Advertisement

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson worked with the book's author Jason Fry to create the new scenes in a meeting at George Lucas's Skywalker Ranch in California.

Fans will also be intrigued by passages that delve further into the much talked-about casino scenes in Canto Bight and, particularly poignantly, see Rose and Paige Tico together.

The sisters do not meet on screen and Paige gives her life to destroy a First Order Dreadnought spaceship that is bombarding the Resistance base on D'Qar.

Advertisement

"Rian Johnson and I had an amazing conversation," said Fry. "We got to write entirely new scenes – Han Solo’s funeral Rose and Paige Tico together and further explorations of the fascinating world of Canto Bight, to name just a few."

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement