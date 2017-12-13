Last Jedi actor John Boyega brought his entire family to the Star Wars premiere and it was the most adorable thing
The Boyegas were out on the red carpet and having a wonderful time
Forget "plus one": Star Wars actor John Boyega managed to swing a +7 so he could bring the entire family to the Last Jedi premiere – and the Boyegas turned up in style.
John, who plays ex-Stormtrooper Finn in the movie franchise, was accompanied on the red carpet by his proud parents and relatives. But the star of the show was his extremely cute nephew, who was completely unfazed by all the screaming fans and camera flashes and microphones. An A-list career in the making?
John also posed with his parents and just look how proud they are!
They weren't the only ones having a great time. Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) also shared a special moment on the red carpet as they goofed around in front of the cameras...
Star Wars has such a special place in the British film industry that the premiere was upgraded to the Royal Albert Hall – and Prince William and Prince Harry both popped in to take a look. On their way down the red carpet they were greeted by BB-8, who followed royal protocol and performed a deep bow.
And what happened? William and Harry LAUGHED at BB-8! Come on, even droids have some dignity...
And then, as crowds looked on in shock and horror, Prince William single-handedly decapitated a Stormtrooper and kept the head as a trophy, carrying it around with him all night.
(Or, as the official information insists, the Prince was presented with a Stormtrooper helmet by eight-year-old Eloisa Lerner. Believe what you like.)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th December