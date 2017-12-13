John also posed with his parents and just look how proud they are!

They weren't the only ones having a great time. Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) also shared a special moment on the red carpet as they goofed around in front of the cameras...

Star Wars has such a special place in the British film industry that the premiere was upgraded to the Royal Albert Hall – and Prince William and Prince Harry both popped in to take a look. On their way down the red carpet they were greeted by BB-8, who followed royal protocol and performed a deep bow.

More like this

And what happened? William and Harry LAUGHED at BB-8! Come on, even droids have some dignity...

And then, as crowds looked on in shock and horror, Prince William single-handedly decapitated a Stormtrooper and kept the head as a trophy, carrying it around with him all night.

(Or, as the official information insists, the Prince was presented with a Stormtrooper helmet by eight-year-old Eloisa Lerner. Believe what you like.)

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th December