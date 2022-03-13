007 star Lashana Lynch wins EE Rising Star award at BAFTAs 2022

The star gave an emotional speech as she accepted her award from Lady Gaga and last year's Rising Star winner Rocks actress Bukky Bakray.

No Time to Die actress Lashana Lynch has won the Rising Star Award at tonight's BAFTA Film Awards 2022 .

"I have very supportive whose parents came over here during the Windrush generation, I have them to thank for my existence," Lynch said. "I'm grateful for a working-class foundation which has taught me everything about failure, about 'nos', about what 'no' means, and how to celebrate your 'yeses'. I now get to celebrate a 'yes' I never expected.

"Lovely friends, who always remind me of my power and how to stand in it. And the women of this country who taught me what it's like to be in this industry as a dark-skinned woman. I thank you for laying the foundations for a woman like me."

Lynch's mother was in the audience with her and looked overcome with pride and emotion as Lynch paid tribute to her in her speech.

Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, host Rebel Wilson joked about being cast as the next 007.

The ceremony, which featured a performance by Shirley Bassey of the iconic Bond theme song Diamonds Are Forever, is celebrating 60 years of James Bond.

