007 star Lashana Lynch wins EE Rising Star award at BAFTAs 2022
The actress made an emotional speech as she collected her award from Lady Gaga and Bukky Bakray
No Time to Die actress Lashana Lynch has won the Rising Star Award at tonight's BAFTA Film Awards 2022.
The star gave an emotional speech as she accepted her award from Lady Gaga and last year's Rising Star winner Rocks actress Bukky Bakray.
"I have very supportive whose parents came over here during the Windrush generation, I have them to thank for my existence," Lynch said. "I'm grateful for a working-class foundation which has taught me everything about failure, about 'nos', about what 'no' means, and how to celebrate your 'yeses'. I now get to celebrate a 'yes' I never expected.
"Lovely friends, who always remind me of my power and how to stand in it. And the women of this country who taught me what it's like to be in this industry as a dark-skinned woman. I thank you for laying the foundations for a woman like me."
Lynch's mother was in the audience with her and looked overcome with pride and emotion as Lynch paid tribute to her in her speech.
Meanwhile, earlier in the evening, host Rebel Wilson joked about being cast as the next 007.
The ceremony, which featured a performance by Shirley Bassey of the iconic Bond theme song Diamonds Are Forever, is celebrating 60 years of James Bond.
"Bond is turning 60 and his girlfriend is turning 25," Wilson joked. "I know there's speculation in the audience it might be them, [during which the camera spanned to Pam & Tommy's Sebastian Stan and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya].
"Boys, hold on to your martinis, this is a scoop, the Broccoli's said I could announce it, OK. I'm proud to announce that the new James Bond will be me."
Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune leads tonight's BAFTA 2022 nominations with 11 nods, followed by Jane Campion's Western drama The Power of the Dog with eight nominations and Sir Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast with six.
