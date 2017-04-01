With no fewer than three films aiming to tell the story of the largest jewel heist in British history, it pays to get in first. Enter The Hatton Garden Job, starring Larry Lamb as the leader of a gang of ageing East End criminals, which opens on Friday 14th April – two years to the day since the now infamous robbery took place.

Here's an exclusive clip from the film, to give you a taster, which sees Gavin and Stacey and EastEnders star Lamb passing himself off as a harmless old gent interested in using the services of one of Hatton Garden's high-security underground safe deposit services, but actually there to case the joint ahead of the audacious robbery...