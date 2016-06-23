Lamb will lead the gangster movie as 77-year-old ringleader Brian Reader, while Goode is set to play one of the conspirators who got away. The film is one of three announced since the trial of the robbers last year.

"The film picks up with a mysterious thief, who is presented with an opportunity to take down the exclusive Hatton Garden Vault just days after leaving prison," reads the official synopsis. "It’s an old school job, requiring old school skills. With real life twists and turns as though written for a movie, The Hatton Garden Job follows our convict recruiting a team of veteran British criminals all eager for one final chance at glory.

"Together they must stay ahead of the law, dodge hired mercenaries and make deals with the head of the Hungarian mafia."

Tower Block's Ronnie Thompson will direct and write alongside Dean Lines and Ray Bogdanovich while Ben Jacques will produce. The film is distributed by Signature Entertainment

Joely Richardson, Stephen Moyer, former Xtra Factor presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford and Mark Harris also star.

The Hatton Garden Job is expected to be released later this year