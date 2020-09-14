The French-language drama is set in 1787 and will follow the future inventor of the guillotine as he uncovers a disease - named Blue Blood - that drives the aristocracy to murder commoners.

The trailer starts with a voice saying, in French, "A day will come, when the slaves will break their chains and when the wretched will join forces to raise their cry of rebellion."

It also includes many brutal executions and members of the aristocracy vowing to destroy the Brotherhood that is planning to overthrow them.

More like this

Meanwhile, we also see members of the Brotherhood discuss Blue Blood, although they concede they don't yet know the meaning of the phrase.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Towards the end, another character urges his friends, "Our enemies are very powerful. But if we unite, there are more of us. Everyone will have to fight."

With a thumping soundtrack and no shortage of blood on display in the trailer, the series certainly seems likely to be rather an intense, gruelling watch.

The cast for the series includes Amir El Kacem, Lionel Erdogan, Marilou Aussilloux, Laurent Lucas and Julien Frison.

Advertisement

La Revolution debuts on Netflix on Friday 16th October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.