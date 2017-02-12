La La Land has been an enormous awards season success for the Whiplash director, with no less than 14 Academy Award nominations and several Golden Globes in the bag already.

The BAFTAs take place just before the Oscars and are considered a good indicator of the Academy's winners. Hosted by Stephen Fry and held at London's Royal Albert Hall, this year's ceremony was attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.

Advertisement

The Academy Awards will be held on February 26th in Los Angeles.