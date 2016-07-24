First off, there was plenty to learn about Guardians of the Galaxy 2, including the reveal of exactly who Kurt Russell is playing in the sci-fi sequel. He is playing the father of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) as predicted, but the big surprise came from the announcement of who exactly that father is – a living planet called Ego, who’s known as a cult character in the Marvel comics.

Now, if you’re wondering how a planet got someone pregnant, you’re not the only one – in a clip shown at the panel Russell’s character explains that he made a human avatar to go out and explore the world (eventually “meeting” Star-Lord’s mother), leading to Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) to ask whether a planet can actually have genitals.

“Yes, Drax, I have a penis,” Russell’s character replied (via Birth.Movies.Death).

The footage also saw plenty of baby Groot, sometimes wearing cute outfits (hello, merchandise), more 80s classics on the soundtrack and a bit where Star Lord calls Rocket (Bradley Cooper) a trash panda, so you know – business as usual.

Now, to Black Panther. Again we have no footage to show you, but we do have a couple of juicy plot details including the fact that Lupita Nyong'o will play a character called Nakia in the film who may be corrupted into a villain called Malice by Michael B Jordan’s baddie Killmonger, and that she’s excited to “kick some ass”. Good times.

Thor: Ragnarok also got some love at the Marvel panel, with some shots seen of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) trying on armour, a new haircut for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and behind-the-scenes footage, as well as a short sketch created by the film’s director Taika Waititi where the son of Odin moves to Australia to live with a guy named Daryl. Apparently said sketch was great (including Thor’s hammer Mjolnir having its own bed), so hopefully that will pop up online at some point for the rest of us to see.

And finally, Spider-Man Homecoming unveiled some new footage (again, sorry, can’t show it, we’re sad too) that emphasised the film’s John Hughes-esque feel, with most of the clips focusing on Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his school friends hanging out before new baddie the Vulture (Michael Keaton) suddenly attacks (as can be seen in this newly-released concept art above).

Oh, and there’s also apparently a bit where Peter watches his own fight against Giant-Man from Captain America: Civil War on YouTube while in a lesson, which sounds kind of perfect.

SPIDER-MAN footage was day in the high school life of Peter Parker, with all his buds and the people who pick on him. I fell in love. — devin faraci (@devincf) July 24, 2016

We can only hope some of the footage and trailers from these films comes online soon, because at the moment all this information is giving us serious Hall H envy. Still, even if it doesn’t one thing’s for sure – Marvel still know how to put on one hell of a show.

Marvel's "family photo" of its actors and directors

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming will all be released in 2017, with Black Panther following in 2018