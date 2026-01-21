❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Netflix reveals Kpop Demon Hunters breaks another record for streamer - and which TV show led the way for their engagement
The streamer's new What We Watched report outlined viewing figures for the second half of 2025 – and the animated fantasy film led the way by some margin.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 21 January 2026 at 11:16 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad