Since it's release on Netflix last June, it's no exaggeration to say that K-Pop Demon Hunters has become a genuine pop culture phenomenon – and now the streamer has revealed that the animated hit has broken yet another record.

According to the streamer's new What We Watched report – which details viewing figures on the platform for the last six months of 2025 – the film was watched a staggering 482 million times between July and December, the most views for a single title in a six-month period in Netflix history.

For comparison, one of the streamer's other major original movies Happy Gilmore 2 received just 135 million views despite having the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film in the US. That speaks to just how much staying power the fantasy film has, while the extent of its popularity is further illustrated by the fact the K-Pop Demon Hunters Lyric Videos attracted another 32 million views.

As many will know, the film – which followed a Korean girlband called Huntrix who have a particularly epic side hustle as formidable demon hunters – will be getting a sequel, although it looks like we'll have to wait until 2029 until the follow-up materialises. We've no doubt that it will prove another major hit when it does eventually arrive.

Meanwhile, in addition to the huge commercial popularity, the film has also been extremely succesful with Awards voters, winning Best Animated Feature at both the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards, subsequently positioning itself as the clear favourite to do likewise at the Academy Awards in March.

As for the rest of Netflix's report, Wednesday was the most-watched TV series in the latter half of 2025, with the second season of Tim Burton's The Addams Family spin-off pulling in 124 million views after arriving in two instalments in August and September.

Despite only arriving towards the very end of the year, the final run of Stranger Things took second place with 94 million views, narrowly beating Western crime drama Untamed on 93 million. Also present in the top 10 were Squid Game season 3 (79 million) and Monster: The Ed Gein Story (56 million) in addition to earlier seasons of Stranger Things and Wednesday.

The other most popular films behind K-Pop Demon Hunters and Happy Gilmore 2 were Frankenstein (98 million), My Oxford Year (86 million) and The Old Guard 2 (82 million), while there was also a spot in the top 10 for The Thursday Murder Club, which amassed 69 million viewers.

Interestingly, there was no place in the top 10 for Rian Johnson's third Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man – although it's worth noting that it arrived on the platform in December and so had significantly less time to build views than many of the other titles on the list.

