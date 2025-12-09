While some Knives Out fans will have seen the latest film in the murder mystery franchise starring Daniel Craig, Wake Up Dead Man will be available for many more to watch when it arrives on Netflix this week.

Ad

That no doubt means that plenty of viewers will be watching the movie over the Christmas period – but it turns out that Craig himself will be sitting down to watch something else on 25th December.

Speaking in a wider conversation for the Christmas issue of Radio Times magazine, which is out now, Craig said he likes nothing better than "watching Strictly [Come Dancing] with the kids – it’s a joy".

On celebrating Christmas with his family, Craig clarified that it's "not in a religious way, but celebrating the fact that it’s a family get-together".

He continued: "Much in a way like the Americans have Thanksgiving, Christmas is an English kind of thanksgiving. And saying thanks for having family is really what it’s about."

Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. John Wilson/Netflix

Craig is currently filming Greta Gerwig's version of The Magician’s Nephew, the CS Lewis Narnia novel, in which he played the eponymous magician, Uncle Andrew.

His Strictly watching and festive celebrations therefore depend on his scheduling for that film, but he said that he is "hoping to get out of Narnia in time for Christmas".

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

On taking on new roles stretching himself far away from James Bond, such as Knives Out's Benoit Blanc or The Magician's Nephew's Andrew, Craig said: "I suppose I started freeing myself up from any convention. I’m not saying no to things that I might have been a little bit wary about before.

"When the Bond thing was going on in my life, the juxtaposition between that and another role would sometimes feel self-conscious. I’m working harder than I ever have, but I’m also just enjoying it more than I ever have. I get to do really interesting, different stuff."

In Wake Up Dead Man, Benoit Blanc takes on his most dangerous case yet, when investigating the seemingly impossible murder of a priest.

The Christmas issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is out now in cinemas. It will arrive on Netflix on 12th December. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.