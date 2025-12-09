❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Daniel Craig reveals love of Strictly Come Dancing and why he's hoping to leave Narnia before Christmas
Craig was speaking in the 2025 Christmas issue of Radio Times magazine.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 9 December 2025 at 5:00 pm
Authors
James HibbsDrama Writer
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad