Things are soon complicated, however, when Lainy ends up meeting the man of her dreams.

It might have received a largely poor reception, but the film does boast a fun cast, as well as featuring a banging soundtrack, with hits from Madonna, Rihanna, Sam Cooke and more accompanying the action.

If you've already watched the comedy, you might be wondering where you've heard some of the songs before. Read on for the full list of songs in the soundtrack.

Kinda Pregnant soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix comedy

Brianne Howey as Megan and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant. Scott Yamano/ Netflix

The full list of songs in the order they play is as follows:

Express Yourself by Madonna

by Madonna Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman

by Tommy Richman A N X I E T Y (feat Doechii) by Sleepy Hallow

by Sleepy Hallow Gasoline Dreams by Outkast with Khujo Goodie

by Outkast with Khujo Goodie Handsome by Winnetka Bowling League

by Winnetka Bowling League Slow Motion by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim

by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim Delincuente by Tokischa, Anuel AA & Ñengo Flow

by Tokischa, Anuel AA & Ñengo Flow Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas

by Irma Thomas The One by MIA

by MIA Sex with Me by Rihanna

by Rihanna You Send Me by Sam Cooke

by Sam Cooke At Seventeen by Janis Ian

by Janis Ian Long Time (Acoustic) by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Take a Chance on Me by AWOLNATION & Jewel

by AWOLNATION & Jewel Bam Bam by Henry Fong & Sister Nancy

How to listen to Kinda Pregnant's soundtrack

Unfortunately, the full soundtrack isn't available to stream or purchase.

But of course, the songs listed above can be enjoyed individually on a number of music streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Kinda Pregnant is available to stream now on Netflix.

