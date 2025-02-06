Kinda Pregnant soundtrack: Full list of songs in Netflix comedy
The film features hits from Madonna, Rihanna, Sam Cooke and more.
Amy Schumer’s new film Kinda Pregnant – her first comedy movie in seven years – has landed on Netflix and, despite soaring to the top of the streamer's most-watched films chart, has been panned in reviews.
The film stars Schumer as Lainy, a woman who decides to pretend she’s pregnant after growing jealous of her friend.
Things are soon complicated, however, when Lainy ends up meeting the man of her dreams.
It might have received a largely poor reception, but the film does boast a fun cast, as well as featuring a banging soundtrack, with hits from Madonna, Rihanna, Sam Cooke and more accompanying the action.
If you've already watched the comedy, you might be wondering where you've heard some of the songs before. Read on for the full list of songs in the soundtrack.
The full list of songs in the order they play is as follows:
- Express Yourself by Madonna
- Million Dollar Baby by Tommy Richman
- A N X I E T Y (feat Doechii) by Sleepy Hallow
- Gasoline Dreams by Outkast with Khujo Goodie
- Handsome by Winnetka Bowling League
- Slow Motion by Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim
- Delincuente by Tokischa, Anuel AA & Ñengo Flow
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) by Irma Thomas
- The One by MIA
- Sex with Me by Rihanna
- You Send Me by Sam Cooke
- At Seventeen by Janis Ian
- Long Time (Acoustic) by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
- Take a Chance on Me by AWOLNATION & Jewel
- Bam Bam by Henry Fong & Sister Nancy
How to listen to Kinda Pregnant's soundtrack
Unfortunately, the full soundtrack isn't available to stream or purchase.
But of course, the songs listed above can be enjoyed individually on a number of music streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify.
Kinda Pregnant is available to stream now on Netflix.
