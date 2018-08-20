It marks a career low at the box office for the star, who was fired from the Netflix political drama in November following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

In October, Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Eight House of Cards employees have since accused Spacey of sexual misconduct.

The crime drama, which also stars Taron Edgerton and Ansel Elgort and is based on a real-life 1980s LA crime syndicate, was released in just ten cinemas across the country, after initially appearing on a premium video-on-demand service last month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it collected a further $162 (£127) on Saturday, taking it to a two-day total of $287 (£226).

The film's release was called into question late last year following the publication of the allegations against Spacey. The star was removed from his Netflix show and Ridley Scot famously digitally replaced him with Christopher Plummer in All The Money in the World.

More like this

But distributor Vertical Entertainment decided to go ahead with the release of Billionaire Boys Club, saying that the cast and crew who worked on the film should not suffer for one man's alleged misbehaviour.

Advertisement

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behaviour — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film," Vertical said. "In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."