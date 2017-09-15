Kevin Spacey is almost unrecognisable in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World
Spacey plays oil baron J Paul Getty
Kevin Spacey is having his Marlon Brando moment in the new trailer for Ridley Scott's All The Money in the World.
The clip shows the Baby Driver star sporting some impressive prosthetics to inhabit the role of real-life oil baron J Paul Getty, the "richest man in the history of the world", according to the trailer's narrator. For the majority of the video, Spacey is only seen in brief glimpses, but the big reveal comes towards the end. Check it out below.
There are shades of Martin Scorsese and, of course, Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to the film, which centres around the kidnapping of Getty's godson John Paul Getty III in the 1970s.
Poor young John Paul was kept in a cave for six months, while his grandfather - whose net worth at the time of his death was the equivalent to almost $9 billion, by today's standards - negotiated with his kidnappers.
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams also star, as Getty's financial adviser and John Paul's mother.
More like this
All the Money in the World will be released in UK cinemas on 5th January 2018