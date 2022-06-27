Kevin Feige teases future Thor movies after Love and Thunder

Speaking at a press conference for the upcoming film, Feige said that there were still plenty of "great Thor stories" from the comics that Marvel hadn't yet addressed.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased potential future Thor movies after Thor: Love and Thunder , revealing there are "other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see" from the comics.

"There are these things called 'comic books' that have a lot of stories in them. And that's where all of our stories come from. And is the question, 'have you told all the great Thor stories from the comics in movies?' The answer's no. There are lots of them," he said, in answer to whether we'd see Thor again beyond the studio's latest offering.

"I've always said, our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character. It's almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor. I think of all of our cast, not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel players, who within that character can grow and evolve and change.

"And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see," he concluded.

The new film will herald Chris Hemsworth's return as the Asgardian God of Thunder, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster for the first time in the MCU since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World – except this time she's now the Mighty Thor.

