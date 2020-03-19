The actor has chosen to use the game as a positive way of raising awareness about social distancing, and how many people it can help.

Posting to his social media accounts, he wrote: "It’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t."

He continued, "So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)."

He then tagged singers Elton John and Demi Lovato, stand-up comedian Kevin Hart, footballer David Beckham and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, inviting them to carry on the chain.

Already one of the starts has responded. Elton John posted a picture of himself to Instagram with a sign reading, '#IStayHomeFor David Furnish, Zachary and Elijah' – in reference to his husband and two sons, respectively.

You can take part by posting a photo or video of yourself holding a sign with the name of the person you're staying home for, and tagging #IStayHomeFor.