He added that “if free movements stops” then producers and distributors would “just not bother” with making co-productions.

Loach believes that the European Film Academy – an independent body of film professionals that is not part of the EU – could have a part to play "in negotiating easy movement of people for film co-production".

Others have also warned about the negative impact Brexit could have on filmmakers. Eric Fellner, the boss of one of the UK’s biggest production companies Working Title, last year told Radio Times that Brexit is “going to cause real problems” for the British film industry.

“I don't know whether there's going to be such a good exchange of ideas on a global basis if we are insular,” he said.