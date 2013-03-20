"She's a good mate of mine - it's a right privilege to work with your mates," he went on to say.

Brook made an appearance in crude and rude film Keith Lemon: The Film last year and fans of Lemon's special brand of humour will be hoping for a cinema sequel...

"Yeah, there's plans, yeah. I can't tell you anything apparently. I had a good meeting today though," revealed Lemon.

And will underwear model Kelly Brook be making a return performance? "Don't know" said Lemon, while nodding his head.

Celebrity Juice picked up the entertainment award at last night's awards, a decision which may have come as a shock to Lemon. Speaking before the awards ceremony, the tango-tanned presenter said: "We've got no chance whatsoever. My money's on Dynamo. I like that show, it's right good. It'll probably win. We won't."

He went on to add: "If it's an audience award we go 'eh, we might win', but if it's industry thing we know we'll never win. Let's booze and loose, get a free dinner and enjoy the night."