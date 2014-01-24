“I’ve got very little up top so it took 45 minutes to hoist up what I have got and then paint in the rest. They looked amazing!”

On being considered too pretty to be cast in some roles, Knightley admits, “[Director] Joe Wright didn’t want me for Pride and Prejudice because he thought I was too pretty, and then he met me and said, ‘Oh no, you’re fine!’”

But Wright did take issue with one little thing… Keira’s pout.

“I’ve got it out of my system. I didn’t know I did it so much and Joe banned it from the film. Then when we did the Chanel adverts he said, ‘You know that pout we banned? Can we have it back and as much as possible’.”

Keira Knightley joins Kenneth Branagh, Thierry Henry and Lee Mack on The Graham Norton Show, tonight 10:35pm on BBC1

