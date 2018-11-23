Keanu Reeves to play Toy Story 4 character with a "Buzz Lightyear edge"
Lightyear voice actor Tim Allen revealed Reeves was playing a similar Toy – but one a lot smaller
Thanks to two recent Toy Story 4 teaser trailers we’ve now met new characters Forky (Arrested Development’s Tony Hale), Ducky (Get Out’s Jordan Peele), and Bunny (BoJack Horseman’s Keegan Michael-Key).
And now it turns out Matrix star Keanu Reeves also has a role in the upcoming film.
Tim Allen – who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar animated franchise – recently dropped the news, teasing Reeves’ character on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
“Keanu Reeves has got a great part,” Allen told the host. “Actually, a little inside story, even [Reeves] said — gentle, wonderful guy that he is — ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear.’ And his character does have an edge to that.”
Allen also revealed that despite having similarities to Lightyear, the character Reeves plays is much smaller – about the size of one of those green army men, if Allen’s miming was to scale.
The Lightyear voice actor also suggested the film will get fans reaching for the tissues at its close. “I read it and I had to turn around, from looking at it in the studio, it was so emotional,” he said.
There’s a chance this emotional ending could involve Bo Peep, with the porcelain shepherdess returning to the films. As voice actor Annie Potts confirmed to RadioTimes.com, Peep will have a “big” role in the animation, which is set to be a “love story” between Bo and Woody.
However, it’s still a long wait until we see just how touching this romance is, with Toy Story 4 being released in cinemas in June next year – over four years since the project was first announced.
Toy Story 4 will be released Friday 21st June 2019