Keanu as Batman? What a world we could have lived in. But Reeves’ superhero dreams didn’t end there – the actor also revealed that he’d once had his eye on the metal claws of X-men member Wolverine (eventually played by Hugh Jackman).

"I always wanted to play Wolverine," the actor said, "But I didn't get that. And they have a great Wolverine now."

Still, Reeves says he’s not out of the comic book woods yet, stating that he could one day direct a comic book film and expressing his admiration for the medium.

“I love the graphic novel form,” he said. “I like how it's been translated. I certainly think it's impactful, with the images translating to cinema.”

“I mean just look at The Matrix. That was influenced by graphic novels and anime. I like that world.”

Keanu Reeves’ next film John Wick is in UK cinemas on 2 January